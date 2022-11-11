Silver Slugger Prize 2022 Winners

Goldschmidt, who is also a nominee for the NL MVP Award and Hank Aaron Award Winner As the top offensive player in the top circle, he earned his fifth career Silver Slugger – but was the first Cardinal. His previous four (2013, 15, 17 and 18) all came as a member of the linebacker D. For this season, Goldschmidt is at .317 with 35 points on home ground and 115 RBI, all while leading the NL in slowdown (.578), OPS (.981) and OPS + (180).