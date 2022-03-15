The New York Giants The first big move is said to be aimed at modernizing their offensive line on Monday evening, Agree to the terms With veteran goalkeeper Mark Glowinsky.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has reported that the Giants have signed Glowinsky to a three-year, $20 million deal, of which $11 million will be guaranteed.

Glowinsky, who turns 30 in May, is a veteran goalkeeper of seven years, the vast majority of his experience being on the right side. He was a selection for the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, and spent three seasons there.

Glowinsky has spent the last four seasons playing right guard for the Indianapolis Colts.

Glowinsky has started 74 of his 95 regular season games and has been a full-time regular with Indianapolis for the past four seasons.

The three-year, $20 million deal dwarfs the three-year, $40 million deal, the New York Jets agreed on Monday to award guard Laken Tomlinson. Considering their difficult salary cap situation, this was likely akin to bragging like General Manager Gu Shuen and the Giants.

Glowinski will likely slip into the position of right guard Will Hernandez, who is currently a free agent, populated last season. The Giants could play him in the left guard depending on how the offseason plays, but Shane Lemieux and Ben Bradison are currently available to compete for that spot.

Glowinski had an overall score of 70.1 on Pro Football Focus in 2021 – 62.6 as a passing blocker and 70.6 as a running blocker. He allowed two kickers and a total of 38 presses per season, per PFF. Glowinsky’s efficiency score of 95.5 at blocking a pass, the second lowest of his career, was only 77 out of 85 eligible guards. His total blocking score was 32, and the score was 22 out of 85 playoffs.