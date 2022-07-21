Signing giants Trevor Rosenthal – MLB trade rumors

Giants announced to reporters, including Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Areawhich they signed Trevor Rosenthal for a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. John Shea of ​​the San Francisco Chronicle It states that there are $1 million in performance bonuses based on the games played. in Later TweetShea provides details on rewards based on appearances, with the addition of another $1 million available based on completed games. Rosenthal would get $50,000 if he appeared in 15 games and then again after his 18th game. He will get $150,000 after 23 games, $200,000 for 28 games, $250,000 for 33 and $300,000 for 38. As for the games that ended, it would be $100,000 for 12 games, $150,000 for 15, Followed by $250,000 after completion. 18, 21 and 24 matches.

Rosenthal currently has a strained hamstring and is being rehabilitated in Arizona, per Pavlovic. It is already placed in IL and will not require an active place in the list, per Susan Sluser of the San Francisco Chroniclewho adds that the corresponding step to getting Rosenthal in the 40-man list is that Mauricio Lovera He was transferred to the infected list for 60 days.

Rosenthal has been one of baseball’s best loyalists for several seasons, but he’s been on a rollercoaster for the past few years. From 2012 to 2017, he appeared in 328 games with a 2.99 ERA rate, 31.2% strike rate, and 10.3% walking rate. He’s made 121 saves and 46 assists in that time

Unfortunately, Tommy John’s surgery stopped that and wiped out the entire 2018 season. He’s back in 2019 but 30.6% of hitters walked over a 15 1/3 inning span. After that disastrous comeback, he had to accept a minor league deal with the Royals for the year 2020. He got the train back on the tracks so well that the royals were able to flip it to Padres on deadline. Edward Olivares. Rosenthal finished the shortened season by 1.90 ERA in 23 2/3 innings, with an amazing 41.8% strike rate.

Based on that return, Oakland signed him to a one-year, $11 million deal for the 2021 season. However, a groin strain kept him shelved at the start of the year, and he later required surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, which wiped out an entire season. else.

Was Rosenthal Show More than a month ago to show that he had returned to health. The Giants were clearly affected by his progress, based on the fact that they were willing to make a significant part of the change even though Rosenthal was currently injured. On the one hand, Rosenthal is capable of being an elite loyalist, but on the other hand, he has thrown less than 40 total runs over the past five seasons.

The Giants have had some issues this year, which makes it somewhat understandable that they are willing to look outside the box for answers. the most we can talk about, Jake McGee, which saved them 31 games last year, achieved 7.17 ERA this year and was released last week. Overall, the club’s loyalists have a 4.19 ERA, which puts the club in 23rd place in the major. If Rosenthal can get healthy, he can give them a boost in the long run.

As for Llovera, he was just placed in IL a few days ago due to flexor stress. Based on today’s transfer, it appears the club does not expect to return until mid-September at the earliest.