Shuhei Ohtani loses the Angels’ first game of 2023 to the Astros

Ohtani, the AL MVP in 2021 and runner-up last year, looked sharp early and made history in the second inning with a Jeremy Peña strikeout. Ohtani has given out 502 career strikeouts, passing Hall of Famer Babe Ruth on the all-time strikeout list, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, for most K-games by a two-way player. Ohtani now also has the most career hits in AL/NL history with at least 100 homers at the plate. He struck out seven and led the American League with 66 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched this year.

“It’s great to get out, but I felt like I could have hit more batters today,” Ohtani said. “It’s still early in the season. I just want to stay healthy.”