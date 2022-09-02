Shrinking the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU can leave a lot of frequency and TDP high, and it also significantly lowers temperatures.

yesterday we mentioned who – which AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs It will be really fun when running in stock settings but don’t worry, Undervolting is here to save the day.

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU Can Deliver Ample Frequency, Overhead TDP While Dropping Temperatures

In the previous report, we mentioned how AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs are claimed to perform very well even at their stock TDP ratings. The Ryzen 9 7950X with a PPT of 230W and the Ryzen 5 7600X with a PPT of approximately 130W are said to reach temperatures of 90-95C in stock configurations that are roughly on the edge of the thermal threshold. After this limit is reached, the CPU will overclock itself and operate at much lower frequencies of 5.0 GHz, a drop of -700 MHz.

If V is set manually with the same CLK, a very reasonable result can be obtained. A lot of clk/temp headroom. More than 3 weeks at all. Wait and I hope you fix this. Thanks a lot for the advice! ☺️ (2/2) – 포시 (@harukaze5719) September 1, 2022

Currently Harukazi 5719 Discover AIDA64 entries allegedly from an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU. The first result shows us the stock configuration where an ES chip is seen operating at 5.05GHz. The temperature can be seen at 93.1°C at 122W in the AIDA64 FPU stress tester. This is a really high temperature, but in the second window we can see a manual adjustment of the Vcore which dramatically lowers the temperature to 56.5 degrees Celsius and also the wattage to just 68W while retaining 5.05GHz.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Performance and CPU Performance, Thermal and Wattage. (Image credits: Harukaze5719)

It is possible that there is a faulty power or voltage in the parts of the AMD Ryzen 7000 ES/QS which leads to high temperatures but does not solve the problem more or less. Now it remains to be seen if adjusting the voltage manually will be good enough to handle the 5.5-5.7 GHz clock speeds offered by Ryzen 7000 CPUs. It may be possible that the lower voltage is good enough for a 5 GHz clock speed, but it may require It takes more effort to reach higher frequencies.

Given that the Zen 4 chipset is smaller than its predecessor but more dense, it requires a lot of cooling. This seems to be one of the reasons why the wood panels are gold-plated this time to move quite a bit of heat away from them and into the IHS. New screenshot by the leaker, enthusiastic citizenconfirms his claim again, although the result is based on an ES chip and the issue may have been modified in the final silicon:

All of this means that users should definitely look to invest in some truly high-end AIO coolers if they are planning to build a new PC with AMD’s Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs. Of course, this is just a rumor at the moment and we will wait for the final tests and reviews to confirm this rumor is true but AMD has done its best to make sure the heat is dissipated from the CPUs by Gold plating version for both IHS and Zen 4 CCDs as detailed here. AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs launched alongside the AM5 platform on September 27.