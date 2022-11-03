Shot on takeoff – the latest: Migos rapper’s coroner’s report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

Migos: Takeoff’s final Instagram story before the fatal shooting
Takeoff, Rap Trio member Migosshot in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (November 1).
The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Paul – was 28 years old.
Police officers were called at approximately 2.34 a.m. local time (7.34 a.m. GMT) about a shooting outside 810 billiards and machine bowling in downtown Houston, where a private party of about 40 people was taking place.
Both Takeoff and fellow band Migos Quavo were in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was unhurt in the melee. Migos’ third member, Offset, was not present.
An argument arose, after the dice game, shots were fired, causing many people to flee the scene in panic.
Takeoff was announced dead at the scene. At the time, the police did not name the victim but identified him as a black man in his twenties. Tykov’s representatives were the first to confirm his death, and police confirmation followed soon after.
Industry figures and fans mourned his death, with tributes flowing to the late rapper on social media.
Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast and Khloé Kardashian shared posts remembering the rapper.
So far, no suspects have been arrested with Houston Police Chief Troy Wiener Witnesses called to “escalate” with information about the shooting.
Police and other rapper fans have urged the removal of videos of the incident that have been circulating online.
Offset updates Twitter photos in honor of cousin and groupmate Takeoff
Offset, one of the three Migos members, updated his Twitter header and profile picture for the Takeoff feature.
In addition to being bandmates, Takeoff was Offset’s first cousin once removed, and Quavo’s nephew.
Nicole VasilNovember 3, 2022 12:06
Beyoncé dedicates her official website homepage to Takeoff
Beyoncé paid tribute to Takeoff by dedicating the home page of her website to him.
Using a black and white photo of the late rap star, the message read: “Kirsnick Khari Ball, ‘Takeoff’, 1994 – 2022, Rest in Power.”
Migos previously appreciated Beyoncé, with Takeoff once claiming in an interview that they were “all in Beyhive, for sure.”
Nicole VasilNovember 3, 2022 11:22
Producer Metro Bomin praises on Twitter
Metro Boomin, who produced Migos’ hit “Bad and Boogie,” expressed his grief over Tykov’s death on Twitter.
A portion of his heartfelt tribute reads “I can’t even describe in words how bright and warm it was for a true soul.”
Nicole VasilNovember 3, 2022 10:25
50 Cent honors Takeoff at Finnish concert
50 Cent honored Takeoff during his concert in Finland on Wednesday (November 2).
peony hirwaniNovember 3, 2022 08:30
The Lakers reportedly played Migos’ music in the warm-up tonight in honor of Takeoff.
peony hirwaniNovember 3, 2022 07:32
Where is Quavo after the death of fellow rapper Migos Tikov?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, anxious fans were wondering about the condition of fellow Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal accident.
According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the accident, and Takeoff were at a private party before the fatal shooting.
In a subsequent update, the police tweeted: “Two more victims were taken in private cars to hospitals.”
During a subsequent press conference on Tuesday (November 1), the police chief said a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old female had brought themselves to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.
The news appears to confirm that 31-year-old Quavo was not among those infected, however, his condition remains unknown.
peony hirwaniNovember 3, 2022 06:45
LeBron James changes Instagram profile picture to Takeoff picture
NBA player LeBron James paid tribute to Takeoff by changing his Instagram profile picture to that of the late rapper.
peony hirwaniNovember 3, 2022 06:11
Picture of Takeoff and Quavo while kids go viral
A photo of Takeoff and Quavo as children went viral on social media.
peony hirwaniNovember 3, 2022 05:45
Jaden Smith and Denzel Curry pay tribute to Takeoff
Jaden Smith and Denzel Curry paid tribute to Takeoff.
“Quitting is not worth it,” Curry wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (November 2).
Smith added, “Rest in peace Take off, that S*** is as sad as an F***.”
peony hirwaniNovember 3, 2022 05:25
Offset changes Instagram profile picture to Takeoff picture
Offset paid a delicate tribute to his late bandmate Tykov after the rapper was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on Monday.
While Offset has yet to verbally comment on his friend’s death, the rapper changed his Instagram profile picture on Wednesday (November 2) to one of Takeoff’s face.
peony hirwaniNovember 3, 2022 04:39
More Stories
Christina Applegate: ‘I wish I was paying attention’ amid worsening MS symptoms
Aaron Paul is petitioning for a legal name change, along with his wife and son
Julie Powell’s latest tweet before her death baffles fans