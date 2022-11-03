Shot on takeoff – the latest: Migos rapper’s coroner’s report reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute

Migos: Takeoff’s final Instagram story before the fatal shooting

Takeoff, Rap Trio member Migosshot in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (November 1).

The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Paul – was 28 years old.

Police officers were called at approximately 2.34 a.m. local time (7.34 a.m. GMT) about a shooting outside 810 billiards and machine bowling in downtown Houston, where a private party of about 40 people was taking place.

Both Takeoff and fellow band Migos Quavo were in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was unhurt in the melee. Migos’ third member, Offset, was not present.

An argument arose, after the dice game, shots were fired, causing many people to flee the scene in panic.

Takeoff was announced dead at the scene. At the time, the police did not name the victim but identified him as a black man in his twenties. Tykov’s representatives were the first to confirm his death, and police confirmation followed soon after.

Industry figures and fans mourned his death, with tributes flowing to the late rapper on social media.

Celebrities including James Corden, Drake, SZA, Outkast and Khloé Kardashian shared posts remembering the rapper.

So far, no suspects have been arrested with Houston Police Chief Troy Wiener Witnesses called to “escalate” with information about the shooting.

Police and other rapper fans have urged the removal of videos of the incident that have been circulating online.