April 18, 2023

Shooting in Jerusalem leaves moderate injuries – Israel News

A shooting took place in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem near the Border Police base on Tuesday morning, according to a report from an Israeli police spokesperson.

United Hatzalah reported that two people were moderately injured in the attack. Both were conscious and receiving emergency care.

The two injured were reportedly ultra-Orthodox men between the ages of 48 and 50, one of whom was sent to Hadassah University Medical Center on Mount Scopus and the other to Shaare Zedek Medical Center after receiving primary care at the scene.

The two men said they were on their way back from morning prayers in a car when they were shot.

Security forces searched the area for the shooter, who apparently fled on foot and found a Carlo style rifle near the scene of the attack shortly after the attack. Police searched mosques and homes in the neighborhood for the shooter.

Two terrorist attacks were carried out on Monday

A stabbing incident occurred Monday afternoon in Gush Etzion, injuring one person.

Later in the night, shooting took place on an Israeli kibbutz, with no casualties.

