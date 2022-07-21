Shonka Dukureh Died: Actor and Singer ‘Elvis’ Was 44

Shunka Dokurethe singer and actor who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in the Baz Luhrmann movie.ElvisShe was found dead in her apartment in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, police confirmed. She was 44 years old.

According to a tweet from the Nashville Metro Police Department, no sinister play was made in Ducouret’s death. “Docouret, Fisk University graduate, was found dead in her dorm room at Kothe Way which she was sharing with her two young children,” the tweet read.

THE BREAK: There’s no obvious sinister play in the death of actress Shunka Dukoré, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis. Doucouré, a Fisk University graduate, was found dead in her Kothe Way dorm room she had shared with her two young children. – Metro Nashville PD (MNPDNashville) 21 July 2022

As I mentioned TennesseeDaqouria was found unresponsive Thursday morning by one of her children, who went to a neighbor for help. The cause of death is not yet known and will be determined by the coroner.

Dukureh landed her breakout role this year on “Elvis” as Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, the famous R&B singer-songwriter who first recorded Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller “Hound Dog” in 1952, which was produced Later even more famous by Elvis Presley. “Elvis” was Dukureh’s first major role, and her voice was featured on the film’s soundtrack in its version of “Hound Dog.”

According to The Tennessean, Dukureh was from Charlotte, North Carolina but later became a Nashville resident. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Theater from Fisk University and a Master’s degree in Education from Trevika Nazarene University. According to her websiteDaqouria was planning to release her first full album soon. “The project is a tribute to the blues genre in celebration of these unknown pioneering artists and musicians who paved the way for the rock ‘n’ roll revolution,” Ducoure wrote on her website.

Throughout her career, Ducoure has provided vocals and recorded with artists such as Jimmy Liddell, The Royal Pharaohs, Nick Cave, Mike Faris, Beat Rock, Dukhan Dza and The Bahamas, according to her website.