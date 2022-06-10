June 10, 2022

Shocking photos of a country plunged into economic chaos

The Orego It has previously been reported that Sri Lanka has been facing its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. The avalanche in India’s southern neighbors was triggered by poorly managed public finances, incorrect time tax cuts and the Govt epidemic. The country is already struggling with basic needs due to declining foreign exchange reserves, huge debt piles, local currency devaluation, rising inflation and a declining economy. In our gallery collection, we have selected from the stunning photos of the last few days and weeks.

According to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, the country is declining $ 5 billion (HUF 1,878 billion) will have to pay for basic commodities such as food, fuel and fertilizer over the next six months. In an island nation of about 22 million people, growing distrust and many others are already starving.

In May this year, for the first time in Sri Lanka’s history, loans to international lenders were not repaid, meaning it went bankrupt. You can read more about what is really behind Sri Lanka’s massive economic crisis:

