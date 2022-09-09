September 9, 2022

Shocking New News II. About Elizabeth’s death

died II. British Queen ElizabethWHO He ruled for 70 years. The Queen’s death was announced at half past eight in the evening Hungarian time, but as Prime Minister Lis Truss had already been notified two hours earlier, it was confirmed that she had died hours earlier. However, there are many indications that the Queen had already died at 1:00 pm London time (2:00 pm Hungarian time), but they wanted to wait until family members arrived with the announcement.

The public service broadcaster’s main channel, BBC One, went off air at 13:39 Hungarian time and resumed broadcasting BBC News.

Shortly afterwards, veteran news anchor Huw Edwards took over the show, who – as many noticed – sat in the studio in a black jacket and black tie, which is customary at the BBC only when a member of the royal family dies.

Office of the Prime Minister Lis Truss Confirmed in the evening, the Prime Minister was informed of the Queen’s death at half past five in the afternoon (half past six Hungarian time). In other words, two hours have passed since the official announcement. We can reasonably assume that they simply wanted to wait for family members. The Queen’s two sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, arrived at Balmoral Castle almost half an hour after the Prime Minister had already been notified. Coincidentally, Prince Vilmos drove the car from the airport to the castle.

Hence, it is seen in a completely different light A photo of Prince Harry, Rated by many: Sad that the prince didn’t get there on time and couldn’t say goodbye to his grandmother.

In fact, the others didn’t know either, they were the only ones waiting for the announcement, so Harry’s face showed disappointment.

