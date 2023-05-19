Shocking images of volcanic eruption that changed America forever

43 years ago today, on May 18, 1980, Mount St. Helens in Washington State erupted after 123 years of dormancy. Before that, the region was a veritable paradise, a regular destination for tourists, and people never in their wildest dreams thought that the volcano would cause a disaster – but there were volcanologists who thought otherwise.

The awakening giant volcano is producing strange symptoms – most recently it claimed the lives of hundreds of people

Two men from the US Geological Survey studied rocks from previous volcanic eruptions and concluded that Mount St. Helens was likely to erupt soon. Not everyone believed them, as there was no sign that the crater would revive – then in March 1980, more and more earthquakes suddenly erupted from under the volcano, but even this was not enough, although the necessary closures caused real concern among the population. It has certainly happened, and this is on solid grounds.

Experts continued to monitor Mount St. Helens for minor eruptions, and in early May it began erupting at a faster rate. After that, the volcano suddenly went quiet, resulting in authorities reopening the area to the public — and later occurred sadness

Laterally, magma erupted from Mount St. Helens with great force, causing the northern side of the mountain to slide, wiping out everything and leaving many victims.

Almost everything within a radius of 1 kilometer was said to be covered in ash, the sight was horrifying, the volcano caused enormous destruction. The United States was completely shocked by the tragic event, after which they increased the budget of the volcano monitoring authorities and looked at the problem completely differently.

Here are some stunning views of the eruption of Mount St. Helens: