Will Sheryl Sandberg get down As COO of Meta Platforms after 14 years as the second CEO, helping expand Facebook into the social media tyrant it is today. Sandberg will leave her position as the company’s No. 2 leader in the fall after spending the next few months working with founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to relay her direct reports. You will reserve a seat on the Meta Board.

Zuckerberg called Change “End of an era” He said he did not plan to replace Sandberg’s exact role in the company’s structure. Current chief growth officer Javier Oliván, one of the company’s most powerful, but less well-known, CEOs, will take over the COO role in what Zuckerberg says is the “more traditional” COO role. The move, along with Meta’s chief lawyer and chief human resources officer now directly in front of Zuckerberg, consolidates the power under his control.

Recently, Zuckerberg has Renamed the company from Facebook to Meta It is investing heavily in moving its social technology beyond 2D to build the metaverse through virtual and augmented reality. Sandburg Joined the company in 2008 To help 23-year-old Zuckerberg navigate the path to an IPO and create an advertising business, which she has led ever since. Prior to that, she had spent six years at Google building her online sales channels for AdWords and AdSense. In Meta, the advertising business in recent years has come under attack from all sides as Apple and regulators have suppressed Facebook’s ability to target ads, contributing to Sharp decline in revenue growth and share price of Meta.

It’s been a long time since Sandberg passed away, according to several people who worked with her. Drew Bustieri, a recently departed member of Meta’s communications division, said her leaving “would be an incredibly non-shocking departure for everyone within the company.” in a tweet Wednesday.

According to current and former executives, Sandberg has become less involved in the Meta ads business in recent years than in previous parts of Facebook’s history, although she has remained the business’s public voice on the company’s earnings calls. Meanwhile, she has been steadily elevating the leaders in her team to senior positions, namely through the promotion of Marne Levine to the position of Business Manager and more recently Policy chief Nick Clegg promoted to president Reporting to Zuckerberg.

Sandberg notified Zuckerberg of her intention to step down over the past weekend, according to a person familiar with the matter. Even though she was accused recently Take advantage of its position to crush negative reports About ex-boyfriend and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, the person added that her decision to leave Meta was not related to that scandal, saying that Facebook’s internal review of the matter was recently closed.