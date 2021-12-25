She remembered her late husband II. Elizabeth in her Christmas speech

He continued his usual Christmas speech this year as well II. Elizabeth Queen of Britain, in which she remembered her husband. Philippines And about the prince in April Died 99 years after 73 years of marriage.

Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, I especially understand why,

He said The queen, according to the BBC, also referred to those infected with the corona virus.

Queen Elizabeth referred to Prince Philip as her “loving husband” and said he felt his presence during the festive season as well.

The mischievous, intriguing gleam in his eyes was the same as when I first saw him.

Noted II. However, Elizabeth says goodbye is a part of life just like the first encounters, and they know that no matter how much the family misses the Philippines, she wants to enjoy Christmas.

The BBC noted that the brooch worn by the Queen during her speech was similar to that worn during their 1947 honeymoon and 2007 diamond wedding. The latter is indicated by a picture placed near the queen.

The 95-year-old queen, in her speech, praised her son, emphasizing the importance of giving the rod to the younger generation. Charles Prince and grandson Wilmos Prince’s mission at COP26 Climate Conference. Andrew Hercecrol, Harry Prince and Megan However, nothing is mentioned about the princess.