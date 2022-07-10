She-Hulk star Pretty Pretty criticizes her appearance on The Hollywood Reporter

beautiful beautiful Proving that she doesn’t get mad when fans question her next look marvel series Strong woman: attorney at law.

After a picture of her Strong woman The villain Titania was shared on social media ahead of the launch of the Disney+ project on August 17, The good place alum took to Twitter to respond to posts that were critical of her appearance, with some individuals asking questions about the character’s hairstyle.

“Oh my God, this picture” is beautiful Wrote on Saturday. “Guys…I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent stylist, this is just my hair after a busy 14 hour day in the Atlanta heat. Only after it was upside down. She did a great job on the show I promise you Do. I love her. Boobs look good with that?”

Among the other batch of messages Jamil posted about fans’ reaction was a tweet that read“I sincerely accept the attack of the masses.”

In response to a fan who later criticized her character’s costume, the actress Wrote“You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character.”

championship Tatiana Maslany in the title role, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Renee Elise Goldsbury, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong. The First promo It collected 78 million views in its first 24 hours when it launched in May, making it the second-largest appearance for the Marvel Studios series trailer.