Shawn Michaels gives an update on his WWE television debut The Rock’s Daughter

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels shared his first “NXT” media call Friday, a day before “NXT” Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock on Saturday. When asked by Miami Herald’s Jim Varsaloni when we’ll see former WWE Champion The Rock’s daughter Ava Ryan, and fellow NXT rookie, former Bellator Valore Loreda, appear on “NXT,” Michaels provided an interesting timeline.

“Both are going great,” Michaels said, noting that he did not want to reveal any trade secrets. “In my opinion, 2023 for sure, but they both come terribly close, so definitely from a live event standpoint.

Michaels has indicated that he thinks Lorida has actually acted on some of the home shows on the Florida episode. He also mentioned that Raine was doing promotional work.

“We’re doing a lot of things here at the Performance Center, but yeah, both easily, maybe by the end of the year, but definitely in 2023 and definitely in the future,” he said. “So they are very close.”

Reign, real name Simon Johnson, signed with WWE in May 2020 and changed her ring name earlier this year. Her famous father agreed to change the name In an interview on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’. Lorida was a much different path than WWE From Raine, an impressive mixed martial arts record holder – Loreda finished her career in the octagon with a record 4-1 – before signing a contract with WWE in June.