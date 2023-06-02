Shark Tank’s Daymond John is seeking a restraining order against former contestant “Bubba” Baker and his family

News

June 2, 2023 | 1:35 a.m

“Shark Tank” star and celebrity investor Diamond John is seeking a temporary restraining order against three former contestants with whom he entered into business through the show.

John hopes to stop former NFL defensive end Al “Bubba” Baker, his daughter Brittany and wife Sabrina from speaking out about their employment agreement after the family took to social media to criticize John for what they described as a “nightmare” experience since they invested in their business. commercial “Bubba Q’s Boneless Baby Back Ribs”, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The newspaper reported that a federal judge in New Jersey dismissed the case this week without prejudice to jurisdictional issues.

John has since filed an amended complaint, alleging that the bakers waged a “deliberate and malicious smear campaign” against him.

The bakers accused John and his associates of trying to control their business and excluding the baker from key business meetings and financial information in the bakers The latest LA Times investigation John later called it a “flawed interview and false narrative”.

Diamond John claimed that the Bakers had waged a “deliberate and malicious smear campaign” against him. Youtube

The family claimed that the offer they received on air was reviewed on air at their expense.

In the fifth season of the ABC reality show, they accept an offer from John to invest $300,000 for 30% of the company.

Up in the air, they said he lowered the figure to $100,000 for a larger 35% stake.





The Pope Baker accused Diamond John and his associates of trying to take control of their business. bubbasq60 / Instagram





Bakers also accused Diamond John of not giving Baker access to key financial information. Facebook

A spokesperson for John told the outlet that it was “unfortunate that he came to this point” regarding the legal action.

“This temporary restraining order is due to the Bakers’ blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal standards they agreed to four years ago,” spokesman Zack Rosenfeld said in a statement. “Their belief that they can undo bad business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated.”

Rastelli Foods Group, a meat processing company that produces bakers’ products, is seeking a temporary restraining order over their allegedly “false” and “defamatory” statements the family has made about the company, The New York Times reported.





The family claimed that the offer they received on air was revised from $300,000 to $100,000 for a larger share. bubbasq60 / Instagram

Meanwhile, the Bickers say they have the right to tell the “truth” about working with John and that doing so is “in the best interest of the public”.

Many on social media have blasted John over the allegations, and this isn’t the first time he’s come under fire online. In 2021, John paid tribute to comments made by controversial religious leader Louis Farrakhan at DMX’s funeral. Farrakhan has been accused of making “dozens of anti-Semitic statements”.





