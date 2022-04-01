Share John Travolta and Haley Joel Osment Bruce Willis Tribute

April 1, 2022

Bruce WillisParticipate in the tournament “The Sixth Sense” Haley Joel Osment and the director M. Night Shyamalan Both took to social media to pay tribute to the actor after him announce On March 30, he gave up his profession after being diagnosed with aphasia. Aphasia is a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person’s ability to communicate. Osment had major success acting in the 1999 supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense, which grossed $672 million worldwide and earned six Academy Award nominations. Osment was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as a supporting actor.

“It was hard to find the right words for someone I’ve always been looking for – first on the big screen, then through some great luck, in person,” Osment wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “He is a true legend who has enriched our entire lives with a unique career spanning nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I witnessed for myself, and for the tremendous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come.”

“I just wanted to express the deep respect and admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always distinguished them,” Osment added.

Shyamalan Willis directed not only in “The Sixth Sense” but also in “Unbreakable” and “Glass”. The director wrote on Twitter: “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family surrounds him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall when I was a kid.”

john Travolta Another former co-star of Willis was using social media to pay tribute to the actor. The two actors appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, while Willis provided the child’s voice in the comedy “Look Who’s Talking” starring Travolta.

“Bruce and I became good friends when we shared two of our biggest songs together,” Travolta wrote. Years later he said to me, ‘John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it’s happening to me. “That’s how generous the soul is. I love you, Bruce.”

The Willis family revealed his aphasia diagnosis and retirement in a joint statement. “This is a truly challenging time for our family and we deeply appreciate your continued love, sympathy and support,” the family said. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and we wanted to attract his fans because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live your life’ and together we plan to do it.”

