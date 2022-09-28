Shania Twain remembers dinner with Oprah Winfrey which got worse after talking about religion

Shania Twain revealed that she once had a very awkward moment with talk show icon Oprah Winfrey during dinner, when the talk turned to religion.

The 57-year-old country singer sat down for a podcast interview on table manners With Jesse and Lenny Weir promoting their latest single, Waking Up Dreaming, and revealing how things quickly turned “bitter” with Oprah, 68.

While explaining that it was ‘one of the most memorable dinners’ with Oprah, which took place at a restaurant, Shania remembered how she felt there was a rift between them over their religious beliefs.

“It was great to have real conversations, but once we started talking about religion, things got worse,” Shania admitted.

“So I said, ‘Let’s stop talking about religion,'” Twain recalls, adding that Oprah—who grew up in the Baptist church and is a Christian—”is totally religious.”

The country singer described Oprah as a “smart lady”.

She explained her position on the subject, noting that she is not religious in the sense that I am devoted to a religion. I am more of a spiritual person. I would say I am a researcher.

Shania, who was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, further hinted that things were getting awkward between her and Oprah, suggesting that she likes to discuss things.

She added: ‘There was no room for debate, and I love debate. Canadians love to discuss everything. So, I’m like, “Oh, okay. Time to change the subject.”

The singer explained that at dinner time, the star was open to having a conversation about their religious differences, but said “it wasn’t debatable,” not going into details.

During the podcast, the star repeated the phrase: “Everyone always says, ‘Never talk about politics or religion.'”

Oprah has previously been vocal about her religious journey, describing herself as “spiritual” in a 2015 interview AARP . BulletinShe said she was “born in the church”.

She said at the time, ‘I have always been spiritual, as my grandmother raised me on that little acre in Mississippi, her dogmatic indoctrination, and was born into the church and the ways of the church.’

The TV presenter explained that she “grew up in a Baptist church” and remembers a time when – at the age of eight – she spent days in agony… [over] Was she really ready to give up sin?

She noted that she does not consider herself “traditional” when it comes to religion, despite praying every night, as she does not attend church every Sunday.

While her conversation with Shania took a turn due to ‘tension’ over the religious controversy, Oprah said at the time of her interview with the American Association of University Volunteers (AARP) that she considers herself to be “inclusive” of all people, no matter what religion they believe in.

“For me to live in a world that does not include other people who are not Christians would be the opposite of Christianity,” she said.

I can’t define “God,” so being open to my Sophie and the Mystery of God is a natural part of myself. So people criticize me for not being what I am, and I say, it works for me and has worked for me and is still working for me, in a way that fills me with a sense of peace and contentment with what God means to me. “.

Shania appeared on Oprah’s previous talk show and also collaborated on the documentary series Why Not? With Shania Twain.

The series was on Oprah’s Network – OWN – and had six episodes.

Her song Waking Up Dreaming was released last week; She also revealed that her sixth album will be released next year.