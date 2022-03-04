Shane Warren: One of Australia’s greatest cricketers dies at 52

“It is with great sadness that we advise the death of Shane Keith Warren of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand, this Friday, March 4,” a statement from MBC Entertainment said.

“Shin was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he cannot be revived.

“The family is requesting privacy at this time and will provide more details in due course.”

Warren was one of the deadliest cricketers of all time, with 708 Test wickets to his name – more than ever for an Australian, and second most ever after Mutiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka.

He was named Wisden’s leading cricketer of the world on three separate occasions, and one of the Five Wisden Cricketers of the 20th Century. As a legacy, Warne is like no other – the greatest sports game ever. Perhaps his greatest moment in the Ashes series came in 1993 against England when he threw the “ball of the century” to completely outsmart Mike Gatting. The video of the delivery went viral on social media as news of his death spread. last warn tweet It came just 12 hours before his death was confirmed, as he paid tribute to his Australian cricket teammate Road March He died after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 74. “I changed cricket” Warren, who is survived by his three children, ended his international career in 2007 after dazzling the cricket world for 15 years. He led Australia’s dominance at The Ashes for more than a decade and is credited with reviving the art of Spin Bowling, inspiring generations of players that have followed. See also Live Olympics updates and latest news: Medal count results Tributes have poured in since the news of his death, as Australian cricketer David Warner sent his thoughts to the families of both Warren and Marsh. “Two legends from our game left us too soon,” Warner wrote on social media. “I have lost words, which is very sad. “My thoughts and prayers are with the Marsh family and Warren. I can’t believe it. Rip off, you’ll both be missed.” Current India captain Rohit Sharma expressed his shock and grief over Warren’s death, tweeting that he “still can’t believe it”. “I’m really lost for words here, it’s so sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us,” he added. A constant thorn in their side throughout his career, England Cricket has also published a tribute to Warren, describing the bowler as “one of the greatest players ever”. “A legend. Genius. You changed cricket” Wrote Warren continued to play Twenty20 cricket until 2013 before retiring from all forms of the sport. He continued to be involved in the game through his radio work and analyst.