January 19, 2023

Shakira realizes ex was cheated by jar of jam, referenced in music video with head in fridge: report

Muhammad

Shakira fans I think the singer realized her ex-husband Gerard Piqué was cheating on her when she came home from a tour to find an empty jar of strawberry jam. She eats strawberry jam, but her husband and children reportedly don’t like it.

the Colombian singer She also apparently alluded to the pervasive incrimination in a music video she released around the time of their split last year that showed the disembodied boss of her “Te Felicito” collaborator inside a refrigerator she opens.

The revelation of the jam was reported by ShowNews Today, sparking an internet frenzy.

“The moment Shakira saw the bottle of jam when she opened the fridge, she knew it was over for her,” she said. tweeted a fan. Another said, “I found out my ex was cheating from a juice delivery in his car. I found out Shakira from a jar of jam. I don’t care how crazy or loud we are, when something isn’t right, women always find out.”

Shakira releases a new song that details her relationship with EXGERARD PIQUE: “I’m good for you”

Shakira may have been shading Gerard Pique in her “Te Felicito” music video when she opens the fridge to find songwriter Rauw Alejandro inside. The pop star reportedly found a jar of jam in her fridge that made her suspicious of Pique cheat while she was away.
(Bruce Glykas/Shakira/Youtube)

A representative for Shakira did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In the video about Shakira’s lying ex who isn’t what he seems to be, she sings of how she “can’t stand people with two faces,” “Your wound didn’t open my skin, but it did open my eyes.” She also opens a refrigerator to find her head co-star on the song, Rao Alejandro, which some fans think is a reference to Pique being jammed.

In an interview with the British program “This Morning” last May, Shakira said that she opened the fridge in the video “to find out the truth. So I go to the fridge, and when I find Rauw Alejandro’s head, which is pretty scary,” she laughed.

ShowNews Today reported that on the Spanish TV show “Socialite”, it was noted that the key is the jar of jam. This is what set the internet on fire.

The pop star, 45, also renewed her color in front of Piqué last week in a new hit song that refers to his new girlfriend as an economical version of Shakira and says she wouldn’t get back together with him even if he asked her to.

Shakira, 45, and the Spanish soccer player, 35, class last year After 11 years amid rumors that he was cheating on her.

(David Ramos/Getty Images)

In “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” In collaboration with Argentine DJ BizarrapIn Spanish, Shakira sings, “I was out of your league” and “This is for you to freak out, chew and swallow and swallow and chew. I’m not going back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me.”

Shakira tax fraud case: Prosecutors demand 8 years in prison, $24 million fine after singer rejects Bly’s deal

She refers to herself as “She Wolf”, a reference to her 2009 song, adding: “Women don’t cry anymore, women get paid”.

She also criticizes Piquet’s supposed girlfriend saying, “I traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo, and traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

He spends “a lot of time in the gym, but maybe exercise your brain a little bit, too,” she adds.

They also share two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

(Getty Images)

Pique reportedly shadowed his wife by wearing a Casio and was seen driving a Renault Twingo after the song was released.

Reportedly, Shakira is also building a wall around her house to keep out Pique’s mother, who lives nearby, according to Marca. She referred to her closeness on “BZRP Music Sessions, Singing”, “You left me with your mother as a neighbor.”

The song topped Spotify’s global playlist and broke a record for the most views on YouTube for a Spanish-language song since its release last week.

The former couple met in 2010 when he was in her music video for “Waka Waka,” the official song of that year’s World Cup. that they break up last spring.

