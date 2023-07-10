Shah Rukh Khan Jawan Prevue: Hero or Villain?

Shahrukh Khan has unveiled his highly anticipated film, Jawaan. The upcoming release in September features the star in the lead role, with acclaimed Tamil director Atlee at the helm. The film marks Atlee’s debut in Bollywood cinema. The previous car looks rich with great visuals and high-octane action sequences.

Alongside SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Previous reports have suggested that Deepika Padukone may make a cameo appearance in the film.

The teaser released earlier showed SRK with bandages, and the latest video gives more insights into the film. The film delves into the personal journey of SRK, who is on a quest to right societal wrongs.

The dialogues in the video suggest whether SRK is playing a villain or if the hero remains invisible. The short video features Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and others shine the spotlight alongside King Khan, who introduces a brand new avatar.

SRK had a different look in the teaser to give a visual treat to all the fans. The story has a very high stretch, and throws in many allusions. However, the movie also gives us a feel of various South Indian films like KGF, Matti Kusthi, Bigil and other commercial boilers. The teaser gives the perfect hype to SRK’s character without revealing the role he is playing.

All in all, Shah Rukh Khan is creating huge solids jointly with Atlee Kumar.

The movie will hit screens on September 7. Jawan will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. This action-thriller movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.