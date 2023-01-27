Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone star scores 70 crore on Republic Day!

Shahrukh Khan And Deepika Padukone and John Abraham The superstar “Pathan” races ahead in the box office and how! After logging a huge ₹100 crore worldwide weekend collection on the first day, the film showed massive growth on the second day.

Bataan made its money on the Republic Day weekend and has been a positive grosser with cash registers clinking loudly at the box office. The film added ₹70 crore nett to the total on the second day in Hindi. The growth of ‘Pathaan’ has been historical, and the movie craze has landed huge footfalls in theatres. The two-day ‘Pathaan’ has now grossed Rs 125 crore nett, reports boxofficeindia. The film matched the score of the dubbed versions of “KGF 2” and “Bahubali – The Conclusion” within two days. In the south, Pathan earned Rs 1.22 crore nett from the Kerala circuit while the Nizam/Andhra and Mysore markets also contributed positively to the total.

Prior to its release, ‘Pathaan’ had generated huge controversy over its song ‘Besharam Rang’, with many protesting against Deepika’s saffron bikini. Praising the actress for her quick dance moves in the song, SRK said, “You need someone of Deepika’s stature to be able to pull off a string song like Besharam Raang and then you know, to be able to do an act, where she takes a guy and pulls him on herself and hits him, she’s strong enough.” To do that too. This kind of blend can only be achieved with someone like Deepika Padukone. She’s quite a multi-layered character for an action heroine so to say.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan features John Abraham as the antagonist, with Deepika and SRK teaming up as spy agents. Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie as tiger It was also widely praised by fans.