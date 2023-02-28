Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC announced by FromSoftware

picture : FromSoftware

FromSoftware just announced a major expansion of Game of the year 2022 for most peopleAnd elden ring, Under development. it’s called Shadow wanted.

Announced via Twitter:

Arise, distort, and let’s walk a new path together. An upcoming expansion for #Dunring Shadow of the Erdtree is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the lands in between.

t The official game site– Where it was also declared that – clarifies The expansion is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S and computer.

And that’s it! That’s all that was advertised. only the address, the platforms, And that single piece of art. Feel free to speculate heavily on the expansion’s size, focus, and content until further notice.

Oh, and the photo at the top had to be cropped a bit; Here is the full illustration:

picture : FromSoftware

The year 2022 was the year of Khatameddin

picture : FromSoftware | Kotaku

2022 was the year Elden ringl Miyazakil millions. FromSoftware’s highly anticipated title The industry stuck by its throat For months, it dominated the conversation around her difficultyAnd damage scalingand player builds (Including everyone’s favorite Nebo kid, Elon Musk). He. She Taking more flowHe. She He renamed each animal a “dog”, He. She Create legends.

After more than a decade of FromSoftware games holding court as the quintessential ‘git gud’ franchise, locking those of us bent masochists out of discourse, Elden ringIts open world has opened the doors to an entirely new player base. As such, Hidetaka Miyezaki’s work has catapulted to entirely new heights: Elden ring By far it is FromSoftware’s best-selling titleAnd He grabs GOTY awards as Rowa Fruitand is still generating emotional conversations 10 months after its release.

By skillfully stripping away FromSoftware’s tried-and-true formula and giving us a game unfettered by a single, linear, punishing path, Elden o ringThey served the lands now and then on a nicely decorated (but speckled) silver platter. And we swallowed this shit.