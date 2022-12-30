Several women have been killed in Spain, with the interior minister warning of a dangerous situation

Fernando Grande-Marlasca added that 47 women have been killed in the country since the beginning of this year, describing these statistics as horrific. At the same time, the Home Minister asked people to immediately report any violence or suspicion of violence against a woman to the police as it should not be treated as a personal matter but now a social scourge. He also asked the police to treat such messages with double vigilance.

In most cases, the perpetrator is the spouse or partner: the most recent homicide occurred in Escalona, ​​where a 32-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death by her ex-partner in front of the two of them. Teenage children. On Wednesday, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her mother’s ex-boyfriend; and a 22-year-old woman who recently fell from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Benidorm during an argument with her partner.

In Spain, violence against women has received special attention since 1997, when a court ruling forced a 60-year-old woman to share her home with her ex-husband after a divorce. The incident turned tragic after the woman reported to Andalusian television that her ex-husband was abusing her. In retaliation, the ex-husband beat her, set her on fire, and then threw her from the apartment balcony onto the street, where she died of her injuries.

Statistics on violence against women have been kept since 2003, and in the 19 years since then, 1,180 women have been killed in the country. In 2004, Parliament unanimously adopted a law that, for the first time in Europe, considered a crime motivated by misogyny an aggravating circumstance of murder.

Opening Image: Illustration (Power Offer Ever/Getty Images)