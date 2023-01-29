Several potential WWE Royal Rumble entrants backstage in San Antonio

Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

While it is known that Brock Lesnar And Cody Rhodes Two of the wrestlers will be in the upcoming men’s Royal Rumble match, and some other potential participants have been revealed by combat selection.

Some of those behind the scenes in San Antonio and considered potential participants include Big E, whom Fightful referred to as “Jack,” Chad Gable, Otis, Titus O’Neil, Xavier Woods, Angelo Dawkins, Damien Priest, Montez Ford, and Pat McAfee. It’s worth noting that Fightful also told one of the talents that they’d heard McAfee’s name mentioned for the Rumble.

For the women’s Royal Rumble match, Doudrop has been training for a month for her return to the ring, while Dana Brooke spoke as if she had a match later today, although it hasn’t been officially announced. As of Friday night, Shotzi is scheduled to compete in the Women’s Rumble match and Michin is scheduled to participate in the match as well. Some of the previously announced names include Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Dakota Kai, Io Skye, Emma, ​​and Shayna Baszler.

2023 Royal Rumble It takes place Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Besides the men’s and women’s Rumble matches, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Kevin Owens, while WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss.

Also, there will be a Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. This will be Wyatt’s first thing Royal Rumble appearances since 2020 When he defeated former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson in a belt match for the WWE Universal Championship.