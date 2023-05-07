Seven people were killed when they drove into a bus stop outside a shelter in Texas

Seven people were killed when a driver drove into a bus stop in front of a refugee shelter in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday, according to reports. CNN.

Around 8:30 am local time (3:30 pm Hungarian time) authorities received a call that a Land Rover had driven into the bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center shelter. Most of the seven dead were immigrants. BBC At least six others were injured, it said.

Among the injured is the driver of the vehicle, who has been arrested on charges of careless driving – but will face other charges. Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval told CNN that a Hispanic man was the driver of the Land Rover and was being sent for toxicology testing.

It is not yet known whether the man did the accident on purpose. According to eyewitnesses, the driver drove through a red light and then drove over the curb before running over people waiting at the bus stop.

According to Victor Maldonado, director of the Ozanam Center, at least 20-25 migrants may have been sitting at the bus stop at the time of the incident, most of whom had arrived from Venezuela a few days earlier. A video of the stampede was also taken and the police are investigating.

Brownsville, Texas, is located near the US-Mexico border, and 95 percent of its residents are Hispanic or Latino.

CNN also notes that the accident happened just days before the expiration of Section 42, a law brought in during the Trump administration. The article makes it easier for immigration agencies to deport refugees. This week, after the article expires on May 11, officials expect more migrants to arrive from the Mexican border.