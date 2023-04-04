Seven killed in an avalanche in the Indian state of Sikkim | News

April 4, 2023

Seven killed in an avalanche in the Indian state of Sikkim

Many tourists have gone missing after a major avalanche near the Himalayas in northeastern India.

An avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim has killed at least seven people, injured 17 and trapped an unknown number of tourists.

Rescue officials said the seven killed on Tuesday were tourists and at least 30 people were feared trapped in the snow.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Gangtok, the capital of the Himalayan state, on the road to Changu Lake, said police official Tenzing Luden.

Survivors were pulled from the ice and taken to hospital for treatment after the avalanche occurred along the Natto La Pass, which lies along the border with China and is a major tourist destination.

The military said five to six vehicles carrying up to 30 tourists on their way to Nattu La, between Sikkim and Tibet, were feared to be buried under snow.

An army statement said the incident occurred at 11:30 am (0600 GMT).

“We have not yet verified how many people are still trapped, and 17 people have been rescued, of whom eight are in very critical condition and have been taken to hospital,” Luden said.

Rescue officials said earlier they feared at least 70 people might be under the snow.

Rescue operations are continuing at the site, Ludin Lipca said, adding that when the avalanche hit, people were taking pictures near a stream.

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by global warming, is prone to avalanches. Last year, 27 trained climbers were killed in an avalanche in the northern region of Uttarakhand.

Every year thousands of tourists flock to Sikkim, also known as the ‘Land of Mysterious Grandeur’. It lies below Mount Khangchendzonga, the third highest mountain in the world.

