Seth Rollins is the number one contender for the United States Championship. Bobby Lashley fired on Raw

WWE kicked off this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw By crowning Alexa Bliss the The new first contender Bianca Belair won the Raw Women’s Championship after defeating Bayley.

The show ended with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley battling it out to become the new number one contender to Austin Theory’s United States Championship.

Of course, they aren’t the only sharks around the hero. Dolph Ziggler got his time cutting a promo backstage beforehand telling Theory to “watch your back.” He won’t be going away anytime soon.

He’ll have to wait for Rollins, however, as he defeated Lashley via pinfall in a well-rounded back-and-forth match between two of the red brand’s top players. They again protected Lashley in the finale, as he hit a spear that seemed to be enough to score the pinfall but the referee took a bump on the outside and was unable to get into the ring fast enough to count it. When he went for another spear, Rollins countered it in the Pedigree to get the three count.

After the match, Lashley, angered by the way the match was going, attacked the referee again. Adam Pearce quickly hit the scene to say he would be handcuffed and Lashley responded by physically pushing him away.

Pierce didn’t take it kindly.

“You’re Fired!”

And so the show ended.

