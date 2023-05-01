Seth Meyers prepares viewers for a potential writers’ strike

(CNN) Seth Meyers will stand in solidarity with Hollywood writers.

before prospect Writers Guild of America strike Myers talked about it During the “Patch-Up” segment on his show “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Friday.

“I’m good at one thing, and that’s writing, and I love writing a lot,” Myers told viewers.

He continued, “I am extremely proud of the fact that I became a professional writer.” “I mention this because, as of midnight, there could be a writers’ strike. And if a writers’ strike were to happen, it would shut down production on many shows.”

Myers referred to the WGA’s previous 100-day strike, which lasted during 2007-08, during his time on “Saturday Night Live.”

“It doesn’t just affect the writers,” he said, “it affects all the non-writing staff on these shows.” “And it would really be a miserable thing for people to go through, especially considering that we are in the aftermath of this horrific pandemic that has clearly impacted not only show business, but all of us.

Last month , Union members voted 98% in favor of striking if a new deal is not reached before their existing contract expires at 11:59 PM PST on Monday.

They are seeking better pay and data transparency as studios and broadcasters say they feel the pinch of the economy.

Other thematic comedy programs with teams of writers such as “Late Night” are expected to be among the first programs as the impact of the strike will be quickly noticeable to viewers.

During the 2007-2008 strike, most of the shows shown were broadcast late at night.

Myers told his audience that if they didn’t see him in the coming days, it would be because of the strike. He added that he was “incredibly optimistic that they can come to an agreement”.

“I also feel very strongly that what the book asks is not unreasonable,” he said. “As a proud member of the guild, I am so grateful to have an organization that looks out for writers’ best interests.”