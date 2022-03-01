Serious threat from former Russian president: Economic wars are often real

Today, a French minister announced that an economic war had been declared against Russia. Watch your tongue, mothers. Do not forget that in economic history, economic wars have often turned into real wars, wrote Dmitry Medvedev on Twitter.

Today, he said, some French ministers had declared an economic war on Russia. Watch your tongue, mothers! Do not forget that in human history, economic wars have often become real – Dmitry (Medvedev) March 1, 2022

The former Russian president, who has close ties to Vladimir Putin, issued a threatening message on Tuesday after French Economy Minister Bruno Le Mai. Said:

We are waging a full-fledged economic and financial war against Russia.

He also pointed out that Western countries are ready to impose new sanctions.

We urgently need to raise the cost of the war (against Ukraine) for Vladimir Putin (Russian President).

The French president’s office said Monday night that sanctions had “caused more pain for Vladimir Putin (Russian president) than he expected”.

Bruno Lee Marr acknowledged that the Russian people would understand the consequences of sanctions “because of the leader.”

