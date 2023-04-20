Sergey Lavrov: We do not accept that the world lives by American rules

“We cannot accept that the world continues to live permanently (…) according to American “rules”, Sergei Lavrov said in his press conference, which was also broadcast on Cuban television. “Tensions on the international stage are intensifying, and the willingness of the West to impose its will on others, while ignoring the legitimate position of others, not only persists, but increases,” he opined.

The Russian minister had a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez in Havana and was also welcomed by President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

In recent days, Sergey Lavrov visited Russia’s closest Latin American allies, including Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Cuba, which was embargoed by the US after the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro, has repeatedly pledged its support to Russia for a diplomatic solution to the war and crisis in Ukraine. “I don’t think (Vladimir) Putin (Russian President) instigated the conflict in Ukraine,” Miguel Díaz-Canel told the Arabic news website Al-Majaddin in March. The Cuban president called Cuban-Russian relations “excellent.”

Russia has donated oxygen and medical equipment to Cuba during the coronavirus pandemic, and just days before the war against Ukraine began last February, it postponed the Caribbean island nation’s debt repayments until 2027.

In February, Moscow donated 25,000 tons of grain to alleviate Cuba’s shortages and sent several tankers of fuel to the island nation.

Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference Thursday that almost nothing had been done to address Russian concerns about the Black Sea grain supply deal. After May 18, Moscow has repeatedly said it will not renew an agreement on the delivery of Ukrainian grain and Russian grain and pesticides by the UN and Turkey unless the West lifts cash, supply and insurance restrictions affecting agricultural exports. .

Sergey Lavrov will be in New York on Monday, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced on Thursday that he will also meet Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nybenja.

Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg via Getty Images