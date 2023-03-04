Sergei Shoigu: The Russian Defense Minister pays a rare visit to front-line soldiers

(CNN) Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu He paid a rare visit to Russian soldiers serving in occupied Ukraine—a visit likely as much about optics as it was about the course of the Russian invasion.

Show a short video clip released by the Russian Ministry of Defense Shoigu In a helicopter and then briefly with the leaders amidst some badly damaged buildings. It was not possible to immediately geolocate the video.

The Defense Ministry said Shoigu “inspected the forward command post of one of the Vostok formations [Eastern] forces in the direction south of Donetsk.

The video did not indicate that Shoigu was near the most active front lines.

Shoigu’s Russian critics have often described him as out of touch and out of touch with the reality of the struggle. Yevgeny Prigozhin — the head of Wagner’s private military company — appears regularly on the front lines around Bakhmut, often accusing the Defense Ministry of starving his fighters of resources and bureaucratic incompetence.

Prigozhin said on Friday that his fighters had nearly surrounded Bakhmut, the only place Russian forces might be able to claim anytime soon without any consequences.

Shoigu’s visit may have been a response to Prigozhin’s advanced presence, as well as to stimulate Russian operations. While there have been increasing Russian gains around Bakhmut (at great cost), and a significant escalation in Russian artillery, tank and air attacks in many areas, much of the long frontline is as it was three months ago.

This is despite Russia’s mobilization of 300,000 men last fall and efforts to concentrate resources in the Donbass theater after the Russian withdrawal from nearly half of the Kherson region in the south in November.

The video released by the Ministry of Defense showed Shoigu in a meeting with three senior officers involved in the conflict: Colonels Mikhail Mezentsev, Sergey Rudskoy, and Rustam Muradov. Perhaps this is intended to show that the Ministry of Defense is firmly in control of the process, despite Prigozhin’s statements.

But it is somewhat confusing that it is a directly responsible man Of the whole process – Valery Gerasimov – was not part of this well-choreographed visit.

Muradov’s presence is remarkable. Commander of the Eastern Military District, he has been repeatedly criticized by Russian military bloggers and even units under his command for tactics that lead to heavy loss of life, especially around the town of Vohlidar, where Russian forces are located. He suffered huge losses in january.

The pro-Wagner Gray Zone channel wrote of Muradov last month: “This coward lies at the observation post and sends column after column until the commander of one of the brigades involved in the Fuldar offensive dies on the line of contact.”

Despite the deployment of a large Russian strike force, Voldar is still in Ukrainian hands.

In the Department of Defense video released Saturday, Shoigu is seen presenting awards to several soldiers, saying, “There is still a lot of work ahead. I really hope you will continue to serve our country faithfully. Good luck, success, and, of course, Come home alive!”

Yet another hint that the Russian hierarchy is expecting a long effort to achieve its goals of conquest, a far cry from the lightning campaign promised—and soon unraveled—a year earlier.