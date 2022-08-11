Serena Williams’ retirement makes Canadians rush to say goodbye

Fans, who gave Williams twice a standing ovation before the match began, carried banners reading “Serena Williams for Prime Minister”, “Canada loves Serena” and “The Queen”.

Hill had a four-hour dinner at Harbor 60, an expensive Toronto steakhouse, with Serena and Venus Williams on Saturday night.

“She didn’t tell me the Vogue article was coming, but she did say retirement was imminent,” he said. All signs were definitely pointing to the US Open’s retirement. She is really ready to move on to the next chapter of her new life. She’s excited, not sad, but she’s going to be very emotional tonight. I don’t think he hit her yet.”

During Serena Williams’ straight-set victory over Spain’s Nuria Barezas Diaz on Monday, many fans got to her feet and bowed to Williams.

After the match, Williams telegraphed a Vogue article that was hours after the fall, saying she was “close to light” and “freedom”.

She obviously enjoys being in Toronto. Over the weekend before the tournament kicks off, she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia, He went to the Middle AgesTheatrical performance with crowns and swords. Then on Monday she won for the first time in over a year. “I forgot how I felt,” she said.