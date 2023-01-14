January 14, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Sephiroth and Kazuya Amiibo are now available

Ayhan 35 mins ago 2 min read

Good news, Nintendo fans. One of gaming’s most iconic and popular characters is now available in one of gaming’s most popular and sought-after collectibles. Sephiroth amiibo is now available for purchase at www.sephiroth.com AmazonAnd best buyAnd Jim StopAnd targeting. And for Kazuya fans, you can take him too.

Where to buy Sephiroth Amiibo

Where to buy Kazuya Amiibo

Kazuya amiibo is also available now, and it’s also pretty cool.

Kazuya amiibo

The Sephiroth amiibo and Kazuya amiibo are part of the latest wave of the Super Smash Bros. collection. Ultimate Amiibo figure. There’s also an amiibo of Pyra and Mythra coming sometime this year, though Nintendo has yet to announce release dates for this pair.

As far as amiibo go…these might be some of the best ever? The Sephiroth amiibo alone is extraordinary, but the Kazuya one also bears the same attention to detail. But come on, we all know which one you plan to get!

Sephiroth’s popularity in gaming is undeniable. Go to any gaming-related discord forum or server and you’ll find at least one username based on “Sephiroth” or his identity as a one-winged angel. Even his signature music is one of the most iconic in gaming.

Pre-orders for these products sold out quickly, but they are back in stock now for their release date. Who knows how long the stock will last? not me.

Seth Macy is Executive Editor, IGN Commerce, and just wants to be your friend. You can find him hosting the Nintendo Voice Chat podcast.

See also  Mercedes-AMG SL63 in Arrowhead Silver inspired by Formula 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The final Google Stadia game, released today, is a piece of history

9 hours ago Ayhan
6 min read

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones Delays: The Complete Long-Long Saga

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Blade Assault launches for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on March 31st

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

SYMBOLS – ABROAD – Sirens sound, Kiev is bombed again

22 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Bitcoin Rises Above $21,000 Amid Inflation Optimism, FTX

23 mins ago Izer
2 min read

ABC eyes DeMarco Morgan as replacement for ‘GMA3’ TJ Holmes

27 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

The NBA admitted referees missed 7 calls in the Mavericks Lakers’ end, but not the number 1 that angered LeBron James

34 mins ago Emet