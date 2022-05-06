Senior Amazon Fire Managers Associated with Staten Island Consolidated Depot

After Amazon employees in a huge warehouse in Staten Island Sudden union victory Last month, I turned the guild leaders into Famousshock waves, Through the broader labor movement And push politicians across the country to rally around Amazon workers. Now it also appears to have caused repercussions within the ranks of Amazon’s management.
Four current and former employees with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said on Thursday, Amazon told more than half a dozen senior managers involved in the Staten Island warehouse that they had been fired.
Three people said the dismissals, which occurred outside the company’s typical employee review cycle, were seen by managers and other people working at the facility as a response to the Amazon workers’ union victory. warehouse workers They voted by a wide margin to form the company’s first union in the United States, in one of the biggest victories for organized labor in at least a generation.
News of the change spread to the warehouse on Thursday. Several directors were responsible for implementing the company’s response to union efforts. Many of them were veterans of the company, with more than six years of experience, according to their LinkedIn profiles.
Workers who supported the union complained that the company’s health and safety protocols were too lax, particularly regarding Covid-19 and repetitive stress injuries, and that the company pushed them too hard to meet performance goals, often at the cost of adequate rest periods. Many also said that warehouse wages, which start at more than $18 an hour for full-time workers, were too low to live in New York City.
An Amazon spokeswoman said the company made the management changes after it spent several weeks evaluating the “operations and leadership” aspects of JFK8, the company’s name for the warehouse. “Part of our culture at Amazon is continuous improvement, and we believe it is important to take the time to review whether or not we are doing our best for our team,” said Kelly Nantel, a spokeswoman for the company.
Two people said managers were told they were fired as part of an “organizational change”. One person said that some managers have been strong performers who have recently received positive reviews.
The Staten Island facility is the only Amazon fulfillment center in New York City, and for two current and two years at the facility for a year Organization to form an arrogant and independent union.
company challenges elections, saying that the union’s unconventional tactics were coercive and that the National Labor Relations Board was biased in favor of the union. The union is working to maintain pressure on Amazon until it negotiates a contract.
Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Workers Union, Testified Thursday before the Senate Committee It was exploring whether companies that violate labor laws should reject federal contracts. Mr. Smalls came later A meeting at the White House with other labor organizers in which he directly asked President Biden to pressure Amazon to recognize his union.
A White House spokeswoman said it was up to the National Labor Relations Board to certify the latest election results, but stressed that Biden had long supported collective bargaining and workers’ rights to form unions.
Amazon said it invested 300 million dollars in safety projects in 2021 alone and that it provides salaries above minimum wage with strong benefits such as healthcare for full-time workers once they join the company.
Contract company officials and consultants More than 20 mandatory meetings per day with employees in the run-up to the elections, as they sought to persuade workers not to support the union. Officials highlighted how much money the union would raise from them and emphasized the uncertainty about collective bargaining, which they said could leave workers worse off.
Labor experts say Such claims can be misleading because it is extremely unusual for workers to see their compensation decrease as a result of the union bargaining process.
This is an evolving story. Check again for updates.
Grace Ashford Contribute to the preparation of reports. Shelag McNeill Contribute to research.
