Senior Amazon Fire Managers Associated with Staten Island Consolidated Depot

After Amazon employees in a huge warehouse in Staten Island Sudden union victory Last month, I turned the guild leaders into Famousshock waves, Through the broader labor movement And push politicians across the country to rally around Amazon workers. Now it also appears to have caused repercussions within the ranks of Amazon’s management.

Four current and former employees with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal, said on Thursday, Amazon told more than half a dozen senior managers involved in the Staten Island warehouse that they had been fired.

Three people said the dismissals, which occurred outside the company’s typical employee review cycle, were seen by managers and other people working at the facility as a response to the Amazon workers’ union victory. warehouse workers They voted by a wide margin to form the company’s first union in the United States, in one of the biggest victories for organized labor in at least a generation.

News of the change spread to the warehouse on Thursday. Several directors were responsible for implementing the company’s response to union efforts. Many of them were veterans of the company, with more than six years of experience, according to their LinkedIn profiles.