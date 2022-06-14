Selling continues, Bitcoin and Ethereum plummeting

Bitcoin It briefly fell below $21,000 on Tuesday in Asia before bouncing back a bit, extending its slide as investors Selling risky assets.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has fallen nearly 14% in the past 24 hours, while raised It has fallen more than 12% over the same period, according to Coinbase data.

Bitcoin was hovering around $21,800 on Tuesday in Asia.

“Everything is on fire right now, whether it’s stocks, crypto assets, or something else,” said Nirmal Ranga, head of trading and technical analysis at crypto exchange ZebPay.

“What you see in the market is…fear, uncertainty and doubt. Technically, the markets look oversold and there should be some ground that we are going to hit in bitcoin in the near future,” he told CNBC. “Street Signs of Asia”.

Crypto assets hacked Monday As trading platforms like Celsius and Binance has stopped withdrawingSome companies have cut jobs.