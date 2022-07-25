Selena Gomez dances the night away in a white dress while celebrating her 30th birthday with her friends

Selena Gomez enjoyed a lot of dancing and socializing with her friends as she celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend.

However, the singer and actress chose to allow her friends to share the fun on their social media accounts, as she chose to keep it to herself.

The Spring Breakers star looked beaming with photos and videos posted on Instagram Saturday showing her in a gorgeous cream-colored dress lined with feathers.

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Selena Gomez surprised in a cream sequin dress with feathered skirt as she shared with her friends at her 30th birthday party over the weekend

Selena went from ear to ear in a fun shot posted by Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad.

Her dress was embellished with sparkling sequins, and the sleeveless sack dress was decorated with a long collar.

The elegant ensemble is enlivened by the soft white feathers that line the skirt.

Selena wore her dark hair tied back and spread over her shoulders, highlighting her modest sized earrings and stunning makeup.

Laughs: In a video posted to Tividad’s Instagram Stories, Selena closed her eyes and slowly danced with only her arms, before seemingly turning shy and letting out a giggle.

Beauty: Selena wore her dark hair tied back and spread over her shoulders, highlighting her modestly sized earrings and stunning makeup.

In a video posted to Tividad’s Instagram Stories, Selena closed her eyes and slowly danced with only her arms, before seeming to be self-conscious and letting out a hearty laugh.

Although many attendees shared photos and videos from bash online, Selena was mostly an enigma.

Pop star Camila Cabello posted a cute photo of a cake with Selena’s childhood photo of Barney printed on it.

She wrote, ‘I love ub ****selenagomez Happy bday’, although it was not clear if she attended the party.

The event featured gorgeous black and white photos of the guests, and several friends posted beautiful photos of Selena taken for the party.

Cute: Pop star Camila Cabello posted a cute photo of a cake with Selena’s childhood Barney photo printed on it. She wrote: ‘I love ub ****selenagomez Happy Bday’, although it wasn’t clear if she attended the party

Captured: The event featured adorable black and white photos of the guests, and several friends posted beautiful photos of Selena taken for the party.

Among those in attendance was Francia Raisa, the benign friend of the Wizards of Waverly Place star, who donated one of her kidneys to Selena, who suffers from SLE.

Francia looked stunning in a tight black lace dress that barely covered her chest.

She spotlighted the group hugging selfie in the mirror with some of her friends.

Selena previously spent some time with her good friend Taylor Swift over the weekend, although apparently she didn’t join the party festivities.

The birthday girl’s 338 million followers on Instagram gave a glimpse into her birthday dinner party with adorable photos of the two cuddling together at their table.

Among the attendees was Francia Raisa, a good friend of the Wizards of Waverly Place star, who donated one of her kidneys to Selena, who suffers from SLE.

Flaming: Francia looked stunning in a tight black lace dress that barely covered her bust

MIA: Selena has barely appeared in the content posted by her friends, although many have shared her adorable black and white photos from the evening

The former Disney Channel star showed off a chic white dress for a Topanga stop at the Inn of the Seventh Ray with Taylor, according to Jared onlyAnd for another birthday dinner in Malibu at the famous Japanese restaurant Nobu.

One photo showed the two pop stars sharing a laugh as Swift dropped her thumbs while the former Disney star sat with a gift wrapped on her lap.

“30, fiery and worthy,” Gomez gushed in the caption.

In another Instagram photo, the Only Murders In The Building star has her left arm around the back of Swift’s neck while the Evrmore star throws three fingers with one hand and a zero with the other hand to represent her 30-year-old friend.

For an extra touch, Swift jokingly mimics the stunning look on her face, sparking a smile from the birthday girl.

In the third photo, the camera shot is pushed closer to the dynamic duo as Swift drops “three” and “zero” with her hands, along with another stunning look on her face.

Old Colleagues: Earlier this weekend, Selena celebrated her 30th birthday by having dinner with her good friend Taylor Swift.

Funny: Taylor raised “three” and “zero” with her hands to celebrate her birthday

The two ladies, who have been friends for over 14 years, brought the A game when it came to their fashion choices for the festive evening.

Gomez looked angelic in a white mini dress with subtle ruffles and a bell-shaped design.

She also wore a pair of black heels and curled her raven hair back down her face in a bun, save for a few strands of hair that she left hanging around the frame of her face.

Swift, 32, wore a more rustic look with a red plaid dress with a plunging neckline.

Like her friend, she pulled her blonde locks into a bun, while still rocking bangs in front.

Droppin’ last 3-0: Wearing a country-style red dress, singer Lover, 32, gets cute and reminds Gomez fans she’s turned 30 with her own hands, though she had to re-wear it after mixing up the order

“Selena and Taylor looked so beautiful partying,” a spectator at the restaurant said of the Christmas dinner.

In a recent interview, the The Heart Wants What It Wants star opened up about turning 30.

She said, “I’m glad I’m getting old.” The Hollywood Reporter. I find that my tolerance for any kind of discomfort, usually disrespect or something else, even just unnecessary things – I feel so happy it no longer controls me.

Grand Prairie, Texas added, “My feelings are my feelings and I’m allowed to feel them but I want to feel them. But I’m throwing a party because I was like, ‘You know?'” All my friends back home are married and have kids, so I’m going to throw my own party.”