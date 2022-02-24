February 24, 2022

See Zoe Kravitz’s revealing dress from the Batman premiere

Muhammad
Purr fection.

Zoe Kravitz He gave serious style on the red carpet at the London premiere Batman Held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23. The 33-year-old actress who plays the role Catwoman/Selina Kyle In the superhero movie, he made heads turn into sultry lions Saint Laurent dress It features a scalloped neckline and sexy underwire.

With its large collection of tattoo on screenShe wears pearl earrings and black sandals. For glam, the Big Little Lies alum The short black bangs swept to the side and kept her makeup look natural, appropriately, except for a slight cat eye liner.

Appearing fit and fierce, Zoe was vocal about the “intense” training she had done to play the sexy anti-hero.

“You obviously want to look good in a tuxedo, but I wanted to be realistic because I’m able to do anything in this movie,” she said. deer advance this month. “So I had to be strong. I became stronger than I’ve ever been. I felt good, to see what I was capable of.”

“I felt confident — and I could kick some ass,” she added.

Join Zoe on the red carpet Robert Pattisonwho takes Distinguished honorary role at Batman. The highly anticipated premiere comes four months after the film was postponed for a second time, nearly a year after its original June 2021 date. twilight Najma, 35, made headlines in September 2020 for Test result positive for COVID-19As a result, production was halted.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Zo and Robert at the premiere.

