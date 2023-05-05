May 6, 2023

See the Artemis 3 landing site at the moon’s south pole in new NASA images

NASA has imaged the lunar south pole in stunning detail as scientists learn as much as possible about the shadowy region before the Artemis 3 mission carries astronauts there in the near future.

The images were collected by a highly sensitive optical camera operated by NASA called ShadowCam. The instrument is being carried around the moon by the Korean spacecraft Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), also known as Danuri, built by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI). The vehicle, also carrying five Korean science instruments, launched in August 2022 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and entered lunar orbit the following December when ShadowCam began imaging the moon.

