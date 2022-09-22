See photos of Neptune with focus on the Webb telescope

No spacecraft has visited Neptune since 1989, when the NASA probe Voyager 2 He flew his way out of the solar system. Neptune, which is four times as wide as the Earth, is The farthest planet in our solar system. Observations of Voyager 2 whetted the appetites of astronomers, who were eager to learn more about the ice giant.

Currently we, re back. Somewhat.

On Wednesday, the James Webb Space Telescope cast its powerful, gold-plated eye on this distant world. The power of this infrared device, greater and The most advanced telescope Ever to space, it has provided some of the best views of Neptune in 30 years.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for these images of Neptune,” said Heidi Hamill, a multidisciplinary scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, which operates the Webb Telescope. “I am very happy that it worked.”