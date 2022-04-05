See all photos – Painting

korean boy group BTS Bring Game A to Grammy With them “Butter” performance inspired by James Bond Sunday night. The band earned their second Grammy nomination with Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, after their first single for “Dynamite” in the same category last year.
But the real prize for tonight was probably a selfie with the septum, judging by the talent who lined up to pose for photos with the star group. Below, find all the photos and selfies with BTS from Sunday night.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga It took home its thirteenth Grammy last night, for Best Traditional Vocal Album, and to share that honor with Tony Bennettfor them love for sale album. She was photographed with the BTS member Fifth.
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and his daughter Luna
Presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, john legend He performed his song “Free” with three Ukrainian artists: Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. With his wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna, Legend snapped a shot with the boy band.
John Baptiste
John Baptiste Received the biggest award tonight, Album of the Year, for his album we. The Soul Composer and conductor Stephen Colbert also performed his song “Freedom” which was nominated for a record of the year. Here is a picture of him and BTS member V.
japanese breakfast michael zoner
Michael Zoner Japanese breakfast, who was born in Seoul, shared photos with BTS on her social media, to show her Korean pride. Did BTS and Japanese Breakfast Collaborate?
it happened 😭 Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/43BAjg0gtC
– Japanese breakfast (Jbrekkie) April 4, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo
Fans were gasping at the chemistry between V and Olivia RodrigoWho won three awards last night, including Best New Artist. What do I whisper in Olivia’s ear during “Butter”?
Megan Thee Stallion
After a surprising collaboration on the remix of “Butter” last year, Meg Reunited with the boys at the Grammys.
J Balvin and Brown Scooter
Director Scooter Braun wrote of BTS and J Balvin, who are all part of the Hybe family, “These are two of the biggest music stars in the world who owned the Grammy Theater last night.” “10 years ago did we say that about a group from Korea and a kid named Jose from Colombia?”
