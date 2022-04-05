See all photos – Painting

korean boy group BTS Bring Game A to Grammy With them “Butter” performance inspired by James Bond Sunday night. The band earned their second Grammy nomination with Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, after their first single for “Dynamite” in the same category last year.

But the real prize for tonight was probably a selfie with the septum, judging by the talent who lined up to pose for photos with the star group. Below, find all the photos and selfies with BTS from Sunday night.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga It took home its thirteenth Grammy last night, for Best Traditional Vocal Album, and to share that honor with Tony Bennettfor them love for sale album. She was photographed with the BTS member Fifth.

BTS’s Lady Gaga and V during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and his daughter Luna

Presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, john legend He performed his song “Free” with three Ukrainian artists: Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk. With his wife Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna, Legend snapped a shot with the boy band.

John Baptiste

John Baptiste Received the biggest award tonight, Album of the Year, for his album we. The Soul Composer and conductor Stephen Colbert also performed his song “Freedom” which was nominated for a record of the year. Here is a picture of him and BTS member V.

Jon Batiste and V of BTS attended the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

japanese breakfast michael zoner

Michael Zoner Japanese breakfast, who was born in Seoul, shared photos with BTS on her social media, to show her Korean pride. Did BTS and Japanese Breakfast Collaborate?

Olivia Rodrigo

Fans were gasping at the chemistry between V and Olivia RodrigoWho won three awards last night, including Best New Artist. What do I whisper in Olivia’s ear during “Butter”?

Olivia Rodrigo and BTS’s V during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Megan Thee Stallion

After a surprising collaboration on the remix of “Butter” last year, Meg Reunited with the boys at the Grammys.

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

J Balvin and Brown Scooter

Director Scooter Braun wrote of BTS and J Balvin, who are all part of the Hybe family, “These are two of the biggest music stars in the world who owned the Grammy Theater last night.” “10 years ago did we say that about a group from Korea and a kid named Jose from Colombia?”