April 13, 2022

Secret documents reveal that an ‘interstellar object’ erupted over the Pacific Ocean in 2014.

Top-secret documents revealing details of a mysterious object that exploded in space eight years ago have finally been released.

A blazing fireball was seen over the southwestern Pacific Ocean in The return of Papua New Guinea in 2014.

It has now been confirmed as an interstellar object.

In fact, it is the first interstellar meteorite to be discovered in our solar system.

The rock was only 1.5 feet wide and was hurtling towards the ground at an incredible speed of 130,000 miles per hour.

These types of speeds are unheard of from meteorites within our solar system.

Some debris from it is thought to have landed in the South Pacific as well.

Harvard space experts Amir Siraj and Avi Loeb made this call years ago.

But their search got stuck in red tape while officials investigated.

They said in 2019 that it may have come “from deep within a planetary system or star in the thick disk of the Milky Way”.

The US Space Command (USSC) has now confirmed the details in a newly released memo.

US Space Command chief scientist Dr. Joel Moser described the reported 2014 outburst as an “interstellar path.”
US Space Command

Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw, deputy commander of the US security forces, said the results were “accurate enough to confirm an interstellar path.”

Siraj told Vice, “I’ve started thinking about the fact that we have interstellar matter delivered to Earth, and we know where it is.

“One of the things I’m going to check – and I’m already talking to people – is if it’s possible to look at the ocean floor off the coast of Papua New Guinea and see if we can get any fragments.”

This story originally appeared on the sun It is reproduced here with permission.

