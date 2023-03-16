Season 9 “The Masked Singer” Episode 5 Reveals the Chipmunks and the Jackalope – Variety

Fox

Spoiler alert: don’t read in advance if you haven’t watched season nine, episode five of “The Masked Singer,” which aired March 15 on Fox.

Two celebrities have been revealed on Wednesday’s edition of “The Masked Singer”: Actor/comedian Malin Akerman and social media star Lele Pons are revealed to be Squirrel and Jackalope, respectively.

For Squirrel, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg got it right, naming Malin Akerman. Guess Robin Thicke, Heather Graham. Ken Jeong thought it was Katherine Heigl. Nicole Scherzinger chose Kate Hudson. said Jennifer Nettles, guest panelist, Anne Hathaway.

As for Jackalope, Scherzinger soon found out it was Lele Pons, and Thicke agreed. McCarthy-Wahlberg said to Jenna Ortega. Jeong went out with Selena Gomez. Picking nettles by Camila Cabello.

It was the night of “Sesame Street,” and the episode opened with Elmo singing “What’s that song called” (or in this case, “Shoo”) before turning it into Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, the Count and more characters singing BTS’ “Dynamite” . Yes, this show is still pretty weird! (I mean, Creon Language host Nick Cannon defined him as “the father of many Sesame Street fans.” The fact that the “Masked Singer” leans so heavily on Cannon’s paternity is always amazing.)

Demar Hamlin and host Nick Cannon, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

This was also the episode, which had been reported earlier via news reports, that Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin took down the kit. Hamlin scored the appearance just weeks after he collapsed on the field during the January 2 game. In the episode, he is introduced by his little brother, Damir.

“Brother, this is my world,” Hamlin said of his reasoning. “I put family first. And he loves ‘Sesame Street’ more than most things. So, we had to make it tonight.”

Also among the guest speakers was singer Jennifer Nettles, host of Fox’s “Farmer Wants a Wife,” which airs immediately after “The Masked Singer.”

Like last season, “The Masked Singer” once again adopted the “Champion of Masked Singer” format. In each episode, three costumed celebrities will perform, but only one will win and move on to compete again the following week. After each round, three contestants will compete in the semi-finals.

This means that one contestant will be revealed midway through the episode, with the top two singers facing off in a “battle royal”. After Akerman was revealed as Squirrel, that left Jackalope and Fairy facing off on Imagine Dragons’ “On Top of the World.” Jackalope received fewer votes and was revealed as Pons. The fairy is moving on to next week’s episode.

New this season is “Ding Dong Keep It On”. In the new twist to the competition, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from imminent elimination, but the bell can only be rung three times during the first three rounds. These three singers will face off in a special episode in a battle to get back into the competition. On Wednesday, the bell did not rung.

The Masked Singer enters Season 9 with 21 contestants including Mustang, Axolotl, California Roll, Dandelion, Moose, Gargoyle, Jackalope, Doll, Polar Bear, Night Owl, “Rock Lobster,” “Gnome,” and more to be announced. Tim Chappelle is this season’s costume designer.

Lele Pons as Jackalope and Malin Akerman as Squirrel join Michael Bolton as Wolf, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Sara Evans as Mustang and Dick Van Dyke in Gnome-like role as the celebrity reveal this season.

Season 9 contestants boast 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy Awards, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, five medals, 26 books, two Tony Award nominations, five Lifetime Achievement Awards, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, selling a total of 95,231,000 records.” Season 9 will present All-new episodes, including “ABBA,” “New York,” “DC Superheroes,” “Sesame Street,” “80s Night,” “Movie Night,” and more.

Here were the contestants and their performance on the fifth night:

The Fairy, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

fairy (winner)

Song: “You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt

plate guesses: Tracee Ellis Ross, Angelina Jolie, Rashida Jones

an idea: Cookie Monster holds a paper plate that says “Endless Love”

Audio commentary package: “My first appearance on the night of ‘Sesame Street’ makes me feel right at home. Because I grew up on these streets. Some might say I’m a new fairy, I mean, while other kids had provisions, I’d make pocket money charging the neighborhood kids To come and see my dad hang out at home. Sure I could have taken a more direct path to fame, like some of the friends I grew up with. But I chose a more divergent path, prioritizing my education and traveling the world. Eventually my fate brought me into the Tinseltown spotlight. I think That office work wasn’t for me. I got to pursue two of the things I love: singing and acting. Now it’s time for me to sing a song from my favorite resident of Sesame Street. As grumpy as he may be, he’s an old friend.”

Jacallop, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

Jackalope (LELE PONS)

Song: “Whenever and Wherever” by Shakira

an idea: The Count holds a sign that says “30 under 30”. “Donald Glover, Emma Stone and Michael B. Jordan. It’s such an honor to be on the same list.”

plate guesses: Leila Pons, Gina Ortega, Camila Cabello

Audio commentary package: “I’m really excited to get in the ring on the night of ‘Sesame Street’ because I also love to entertain audiences of all ages. While I’m known to have a lot of influence, you’d be surprised I wasn’t very social. Speaking like a kid wasn’t my jam. So, growing up, I created other ways to express myself through music and dance.Very soon, people all over the world began to relate to me and what I do because Jackalope doesn’t lie.It may sound crazy to spread your problems out to millions of strangers, but being vulnerable gives me strength.I created a modern family of outcasts And together, we defined the industry. My kind of fame has its fair share of trolls. But I’ve learned to have thick skin in my arena. So, they better watch out for my competition because this bunny’s moves shine at their highest on a Wednesday.”

Chipmunk, “The Masked Singer” (Michael Baker/Fox)

The Chipmunks (Malin Ackerman)

Song: “Just The Two of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. A remarkable achievement. Bill Withers

panel guesses: Katherine Heigl, Kate Hudson, Malin Ackerman, Anne Hathaway

an idea: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin takes out a football with Jeong’s face on it. “Ken,” said the squirrel, “this isn’t the first time we’ve worked together. But it’s the first time you’ve had more lines.”

Audio commentary package: “Going out like a squirrel last week was insane. I had some tough competition, but I knew that if I entered the battle royal, I could tap into my inner rock star and really show what I’m made of. Now that I’m in the champion seat, I’m feeling a new fire. I work really hard to make sure no one ever takes that title from me, especially on a “Sesame Street” night. I’m dedicating my performance to the Count because my kid is his #1 fan. This guy has some style. Just like this new guide. [A wedding gown]. Say yes to the guess.

previous song: “Try” by Pink

former panel guesses: Naomi Watts, Katie Holmes, Renee Zellweger, Margot Robbie, Uma Thurman