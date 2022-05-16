Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’ to focus on Penelope and Colin’s love story – Deadline

ATAS’ inaugural panel at Netflix’s FYSEE Space Sunday night featured The Shondaland Show Bridgeton The second season revealed important news about the third season.

Closing the session, co-star Nicola Coughlan was asked what Lady Wesleydon could tell viewers to expect in Season 3. The actress, who plays Penelope Featherington who is the alter ego of Mrs. Wesleydon, revealed that the next sequel will be all about #Polin. It will follow her character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) as their friendship likely blossoms into something more as she balances her double life as Lady Whistledown.

“Like Lady Wesleydon, I’ve been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can assure you that all of this third season is the love story of Colin and Penelope,” Coughlan said. “I kept this secret from two weeks ago until season two. This is the first time I’ve said it here.”

The duo’s love story is the subject of the fourth book in the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The first two seasons of the Netflix television series followed the first two novels in their original order, focusing on Daphne Bridgerton and Anthony Bridgerton, respectively, and their quests about love.

Shondaland and Netflix had already released them by revealing the identity of Lady Whistedown at the end of the first season; In the books it didn’t happen until the fourth book that focuses on Penelope.

as a deadline revealed earlier this weekSeason 3 will also feature Hannah Dowd as Francesca Bridgerton, taking on the role from Robbie Stokes who has left and leads another Netflix series, Lockwood & Co. Casting for the new season is already underway.

The painting was also included Bridgeton Cast members Simon Ashley, Charithra Chandran, executive producer and creator of the series, season one and season showrunner Chris Van Dusen, costume designer Sophie Kanal, and composer Chris Powers. The seminar was moderated by actress and host Yvette Nicole Brown.