Sean Penn calls for Oscars boycott if Zelensky falls behind from Telecast

Sean Ben supports Amy Schumeridea of ​​existence Zelensky Shine at the Oscars – he went so far as to say if it didn’t happen… the show should be boycotted.

The award-winning actor — who has two statues of his own — made a bold proposal Saturday during an interview on CNN that delved into the humanitarian work he and his crew are doing in Europe as they work to provide relief and assistance to fleeing Ukrainians.

Near the end of the chat, anchor Jim Acosta SP asked what he’d like to see from Sunday’s Oscars — and the man didn’t hold back with his thoughts.

Check it out… Sean is firmly behind the idea of ​​Zelensky and/or other Ukrainian leaders appearing during TV broadcasts, saying there is nothing more important Hollywood could do at a time like this.

Some have argued that politics should be excluded from programs like this, he said, and while he says he might agree with that in some respects… he is suggesting that the war goes beyond exaggeration.

Sean also says he’s heard that the Academy Awards producers have in fact opted not to feature Zelensky — something Schumer, this year’s Academy Award co-host alluded to in a recent interview, after she apparently brought it up — and goes on to say whether that’s the case. Case… he’d be angry.