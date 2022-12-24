Sea of ​​Stars will officially launch sometime in the summer of next year

Vandalism Studios is an independent video game developer who previously released The Messenger. Today, the developer confirmed that the highly anticipated RPG, Sea of ​​starswill be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in the summer of 2023. The company has not yet confirmed the official release date for the game.

Along with the release date, the company released a video featuring Yasunori Mitsuda, the game’s author, sharing his thoughts on the game and its production so far. The composer noted that he is working on making a cool theme for the game and has drawn inspiration from classic Super Nintendo sounds.

Sea of ​​Stars is a turn-based RPG that takes inspiration from the classics and pays homage to the genre while introducing modern aspects and elements to the game. The developers have introduced a lot of features in the game including dynamic combat that allows players to navigate through threats and utilize timing to their advantage. Moreover, players will be able to explore the world by climbing, swimming, diving, and more as there are lots of hidden secrets to discover.

In addition, the developers have introduced radiant lighting that allows for day/night cycles that make the game feel more alive as well as the ability to use the enchanting powers of the sun and moon. On top of that, there is a captivating story to be discovered with six playable characters and their backstories.

