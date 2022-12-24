December 24, 2022

SEA Airport Traveler Update: December 23, 2022

This page will be updated with information on the effects of winter weather on operations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA).

The SEA Snow team does everything they can to keep the runways clear of planes and moving safely for you. Watch this page and check out the resources below to stay up to date on airport operations.

Status updates

Dec. 23 at 7:45 p.m

As temperatures continue to rise, we expect to return to near-normal operations tomorrow, December 23rd. Please ensure you continue to check with your airlines prior to departure for the airport and follow up directly with them regarding any delays, cancellations or rescheduling.

Dec. 23 at 3:40 p.m

Another runway (16R) is now open… making 2 (of 3)! Airlines are working hard to get their planes out safely. We appreciate the help of all teams in these difficult circumstances. As always, remember to check with your airlines before heading to the airport!

December 23, 11:25 a.m

We’re continuing to keep the runway (16 liters) and adjacent runways ice-free while our snow crews work to clear the ice and keep things safe. We’ve seen some take-offs/landings with airline operations flowing in and out. We will be working on more runways as the weather gets warmer and better. Please be sure to check with your airline.

Dec. 23, 9:30 a.m

The crew continues to work to clear the airport of snow. Thanks to our teams for keeping things safe!

Plows in SEA at the airport

Dec. 23, 7 a.m

Currently one runway (16 litres) has been opened after de-icing. They are limited operations and will still be weather dependent because safety is always the main priority. Travelers should continue to monitor their flights and stay in touch with airlines.

Dec. 23, 5 a.m

The runways are currently closed indefinitely due to freezing rain and high temperatures. Crews remove snow from roofs as quickly and safely as possible. Safety is the top priority before the runways reopen. Be sure to check with your airlines for more updates on your specific flight.

Dec. 22, 5 p.m

We are watching forecasts closely. We are ready for the upcoming winter weather. SEA’s driveways and driveways have been treated with a de-icing agent in anticipation of cold weather and the possibility of freezing rain. Check with your airline for specific flight information.

Dec. 22 at 3:45 p.m

We’re Ready For You – Are you ready to take off? Here are some SEA suggestions for speeding up your vacation trip:

  • Arrive early! Allow extra time if you are standing in the airport garage or checking bags
  • Download or update a file flySEA app – It has live wait times at security checkpoints!
  • Use SEA Spot Saver to reserve your spot in the TSA line
  • Simplify your security experience – don’t pre-wrap your gifts (we have free wrapping available in our central building)
  • If possible, limit your checked bags

Take more Travel tips here.

Dec. 22, 2022, 9:30 a.m

TSA security checkpoints currently experience long wait times. Please get to the airport early and check out flySEA app Up-to-date waiting times at checkpoints. The staff will guide you to the fastest line. If part of the Trusted Flyer Program, please use your designated route and checkpoint for screening. Lines may extend to the parking garage if needed for spacing, so prepare for cold temperatures while you wait.

Dec. 21, 2022, 11:30 a.m

Brrr – it’s cold outside! Temperatures in the SEA are expected to drop further, according to the National Weather Service. The roofs of the airport are currently bare and damp. We continue to monitor the weather and treat the surfaces for icing.

Reminder, check with your airline for flight schedules.

December 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m

The ground is currently wet and bare in SEA but we continue to monitor the forecast. Remember: airlines operate their own flight schedules and defrosting operations (if required), so check with them for any changes or cancellations to your specific flight.

Dec. 20, 2022, 7:30 a.m

No snow on the ground but is expected later today. Snow removal operations are currently in effect. Please check with your airline for any schedule changes or cancellations as airlines have already canceled a number of flights for the day.

December 19, 2022, 4:00 p.m

SEA Airport is open and operating with no impact on operations. The 8th floor parking garage has been treated and is open for use!

resources

SEA Flight Status online

Check out the flight tool on the SEA airport page. This is the same information that appears on flight information screens inside the terminal and comes from the airlines.

  • You can check the status of certain flights, or delays to and from another airport.
  • For example, to check for delays or cancellations for flights to Chicago, select Chicago Airport under the Arrivals and Departures section, then leave Airline blank.

Check with your airline

Airport driving cameras

FlySEA app

  • Download the FlySEA app for iOS and Android to get updates on your flight and Checkpoint Wait Times.

SEA Airport Social Media

SEA Airport Text Alerts

  • text Yes 1 to 27829 To receive regular updates and alerts about SEA Airport operations and services
  • See text alerts terms and conditions

Flight cancellation page

  • This site tracks daily airport delays and cancellations.
  • to me Track SEA flight statusenter KSEA in the Filter all stats by airport box.

SEA weather conditions

Holiday hours for SEA dining and retail

Please check the flySEA app for below franchise locations:

Restaurants and retail stores christmas eve Christmas day New Year’s Eve New Year’s Day
Africa Lounge reg hours reg hours 6 – 2 p.m reg hours
beech reg hours 5:30 am – 4 pm reg hours reg hours
social protop reg hours 5 am – 9 pm reg hours reg hours
D’Arte Café reg hours Open Reg – 8 p.m reg hours reg hours
Costa Coffee reg hours reg hours reg hours reg hours
D’Lish dish reg hours Reg is open – 9 p.m reg hours reg hours
Dungeness Bay reg hours Open Reg – 8 p.m reg hours reg hours
evergreen Reg – 3:00 p.m 10 a.m. – Reg close reg hours reg hours
ex officio Reg is open – 3:00 p.m 6 am to 6 pm reg hours reg hours
Fireworks – Central Hall 5:30 am – 6 pm 5 am to 6 pm 5:30 am – 6 pm 5:30 am – 6 pm
Fireworks – D Gates 6 am to 6 pm 6 am to 6 pm 6:00 am – 6 pm 6 am to 6 pm
Fluorite Dane Inc reg hours 6 am to 1 pm reg hours reg hours
Floret grab-n-go reg hours 4:30 am – 1 pm reg hours reg hours
Hachiko reg hours Open Reg – 8 p.m reg hours reg hours
InMotion – A & D Gates reg hours Open Reg – 4 p.m reg hours Open Reg – 8 p.m
mountain room reg hours 6 am to 2 pm reg hours reg hours
Natalie Candy Jar reg hours 8 am – 6 pm reg hours reg hours
new position 4:30 am – 9 pm 4:30 am – 9 pm reg hours reg hours
Open the Taproom reg hours Open Reg – 4 p.m reg hours reg hours
Baleno reg hours Open reg – 6 p.m reg hours reg hours
a plan reg hours 6 am – 4 pm reg hours reg hours
Rel’Lish reg hours Open Reg – 8 p.m reg hours reg hours
salty in sea reg hours 6 am to 7 pm reg hours reg hours
Sea roasting reg hours 4:30 am – 4 pm reg hours reg hours
Seattle chocolate 6 am – 4 pm 6 am to 2 pm 6 am to 6 pm 8 am – 9:30 pm
Made in Seattle 7 am – 3:30 pm 7 am – 3:30 pm reg hours reg hours
Pony show 8 am – 4 pm closed 8 am – 4 pm closed
frying pan reg hours reg hours reg hours reg hours
smart card 8 am to 6 pm 8 am – 6 pm reg hours 8 am – 6 pm
sodoPOP reg hours 8 am – 6 pm reg hours reg hours
Starbucks – gates reg hours reg hours reg hours reg hours
Starbucks – B Jets reg hours reg hours reg hours reg hours
Starbucks – Seagates reg hours reg hours reg hours reg hours
Starbucks – DeGets reg hours reg hours reg hours reg hours
Starbucks – evening reg hours reg hours reg hours reg hours
stone house reg hours Reg is open – 10:00 p.m reg hours reg hours
sub pop 8 am – 4 pm 10 am – 4 pm 8 am – 4 pm 8 am – 4 pm
subway reg hours 6 am to 8 pm reg hours reg hours
swarovski 6 am to 8 pm 6 am to 8 pm reg hours reg hours
Terminal Getaway – C Gates 8 am – 1 pm 8 am – 1 pm 8 am – 1 pm reg hours
Trailhead grill reg hours 5 am to 9 pm reg hours reg hours
Tundra Taqueria reg hours 6 am to 8 pm reg hours reg hours
Wendy’s 6 am to 6 pm 6 am to 6 pm reg hours reg hours
