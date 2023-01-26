January 26, 2023

Scouting report reveals what contributed to QB Brock Purdy dropping 49ers in the NFL Draft

January 26, 2023

Rookie Brodie Purdy took over NFL By storm since becoming the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback in December.

The former Iowa standout earned the nickname “Mr. Irelevant” after being selected by the 49ers with the final pick of the 2022 draft. But the scouting report sheds some light on one team’s level of interest in drafting a quarterback.

The athlete obtained a scouting report that touched on Purdy’s positive traits, as well as some of his potential shortcomings.

According to the report, one of the scouts said Purdy was “very mature and experienced”. He was a four-year starter during his tenure college football a period.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers runs off the court after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023, in Santa Clara, California.
But the coach also pointed out his physical limitations. The report stated that he was “a poorly tested, physique-limited athlete who has reached the limit,” while identifying weaknesses as “limited arm, both in strength and throwing ammunition.”

“I don’t remember him moving like that at Iowa, and he didn’t test well. He jumped 27 inches, which is terrible. He ran 4.85 (4.84). He has short arms, like very short, and he has small hands. He’s 6,” the coach said. -1, and his arm is fine. The jitter wasn’t really there. His short shuttle was fine —4.45 – that’s not great.”

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the NFL's National Football League game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, California.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during the NFL’s National Football League game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, California.
The 49ers drafted former quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft. San Francisco appeared poised to hand the keys to the franchise to Lance for the 2022 season and Purdy was not expected to contribute this year.

Several months after Purdy was drafted, the Niners decided to restructure veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract, which saw him agree to a one-year restricted deal to serve as Lance’s backup. But Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, and Garoppolo later went down with a foot injury, suddenly propelling Purdy to the starting role.

Purdy has yet to lose a game since being named the starter. He will have his next test on Sunday for the NFC Championship against the top seed Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy will be the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers runs down a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during halftime at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022, in Santa Clara, California.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers runs down a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during halftime at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022, in Santa Clara, California.
The coach who assessed Purdy said the 23-year-old’s ability to tackle defensive schemes contributed to his success.

“It pre-processes a lot of information because they do a lot of movement, substitutions, kills and tackles in that attack. It can be difficult just to catch the ball and figure out how to deliver the ball. Purdy will count as a second or third day round today,” said the coach, who thinks Purdy will count on the second or third round today. Bottom line – he didn’t make too many great mistakes – he was really cool.

Purdy threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, for a completion rate of 67.1 percent over his nine NFL careers.

Shantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

