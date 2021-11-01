Scottish police had to evacuate Greta Tunberg from the Glasgow station in the presence of some angry people.

These days we hear a lot about the 12-day UN Climate Summit in Glasgow called COP26 (26th Session of the Framework Convention on Climate Change). In fact, we have heard from him in previous days, he believes Joe Biden was a part of this meeting A week and so on to Europe A dinosaur even spoke Miyatta.

This time anyway the show started with the opening ceremony, where all sorts of powerful politicians will be lecturing. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres added: “Reliance on fossil fuels pushes humanity to the brink of the abyss.”

“It is enough to use nature as a toilet,” the Secretary-General underlined.











Boris Johnson, Joe Biden is Antonio Guterres in COP26.



Photo: Christopher Furlong / AFP





Of course, Greta is at the climate summit of suffering. Although he was not invited to speak at the rally this time, he joined activists who had been staging various demonstrations in the halls. Needless to say, the Swedish activist arrived by train. Then there was a small scene of his train colliding at Glasgow station.

A New York Times report According to him, the shouts of welcome and criticism were mixed when the crowd attacked the victim and his young comrades. Eventually, the police had to take the company out of the station intact Also shown in the video above.