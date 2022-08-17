A group of colleges and local councils in the eastern Scottish region of Tay announced the appointment of Jason Grant, who previously worked as a student welfare officer at a local college, to the position on Thursday.

However, critics argue that a woman would have been more suitable for the job.

Attorney Charlotte Brodman also questioned why a man was hired for the role.

“I remember in school, girls used to use sanitary pads because tampons were expensive,” she said chirp . “What experience does Jason Grant have with this? I’m all *for* supporting men – but let’s let women lead our experiences.”

Grant’s role is the first of its kind in Scotland.

“It will coordinate and streamline the ‘Period of Dignity’ approach across the region by working directly with colleges and local authorities,” Grainger Public Relations said in a press release announcing the appointment, which was identified by a working group.

“Jason will lead a regional campaign across schools, colleges and wider communities, raise awareness and understanding of the new law and ensure Scottish Government funding is appropriately allocated,” she said.

The Menstrual Products Act came into effect on Monday and means menstrual products, including tampons and sanitary pads, will be made available free of charge in public facilities in Scotland.

It is the responsibility of local authorities and education providers to ensure that products are available free of charge.

Grant described the legislation as “transformative and long overdue” in a press release announcing his appointment.

“With our partners, we will look into adjusting current distribution and product availability, including sustainable options and even planning art workshops in schools and colleges to improve education during periods,” he said.

According to the press release, his appointment “surprised and fascinated some colleagues and friends,” but Grant, the former personal trainer and tobacco seller, said he thought he had a lot to offer for the role.

“I think being a man will help me break down barriers, reduce stigma, and encourage more open discussions. Despite affecting women directly, menstruation is a problem for everyone,” he said, adding that it would also work to raise awareness of menopause.

“It is time to normalize these issues and get to know the issue in a real way,” he added. “I believe I can make progress by demonstrating that this is not just a feminist topic, encouraging conversations across all genders and educating and engaging new audiences.”

A spokesperson for the business group that hired Grant said that awarding him the job “was a no-brainer with his extensive experience managing projects from both the private and public sectors.”

CNN has contacted Grainger PR for further comments.